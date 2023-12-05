FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The man who police say shot four people, killing two of them, early Saturday morning has been arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on Saturday at around 4 a.m., they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4300 block of East Olive Avenue. When officers arrived, they found four men who had been shot. Police say a small gathering was taking place at an apartment complex when the disturbance began and shots were fired.

All of the gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital, where two of them died from their injuries. The victims who died have been identified as 30-year-old Antonio Arreola and 41-year-old Tim Allan May. The two surviving victims are currently described as being in stable condition.

According to police on Tuesday, the man suspected of being involved in the shooting was identified as 33-year-old Tommy Siscinoi.

The suspect was arrested in the area of Fresno and Van Ness by police. Further investigation is now in action as a search warrant has been sent to his residence. Police say the suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.