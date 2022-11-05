MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex.

Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

Officers say when they arrived, witnesses told them Harris groped a 13-year-old girl on a private area of her body as he walked past her.

Investigators say they were able to locate and arrest Harris within a matter of minutes. He is now facing charges of suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, annoying or molesting a child, and sexual battery, in addition to having an active out-of-county felony arrest warrant.

Police say the girl did not sustain any serious injuries and ask if anyone saw the incident, or has information that could be helpful in this case, to please contact Officer Eduardo Chavez at 209-388-7713.