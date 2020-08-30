Man armed rifle shot and killed by officers in Clovis Walmart parking lot

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man armed with a rifle in a Clovis Walmart parking lot was shot and killed by officers early Sunday morning, according to Clovis Police.

Officers received a report sometime before 1:37 am. of a man holding a rifle near a vehicle in the middle of the parking lot of a Walmart located on 1185 Herndon Ave., just east of Clovis Avenue, said Lt. Jim Munro. Arriving officers confronted the man and gunfire later ensued.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, was struck by gunfire and given aid at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities spent the morning investigating what happened.

