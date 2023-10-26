PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County has been apprehended in Planada, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Thursday.

According to officials, on Oct. 19, 38-year-old Julian OchoaRuiz walked away from the Acton Conservationtion Camp in Los Angeles County. On Thursday, around 5:10 p.m., special agents took him into custody without incident in Planada, CA.

Officials say he will be rehoused in a higher security area at Valley Stae Prison in Chowchilla, CA, and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

According to officials, Ochoraruiz was admitted from Merced County on Feb. 14 to serve a three-year, eight-month sentence for suspicion of discharge of a firearm-inhabited dwelling and evading a peace officer.