FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after two people were shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno early Monday morning.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a house on Iowa Avenue near Rowell Avenue for reports of two people who were shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s who police say was possibly a husband and wife with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

According to police, multiple shell casings were found across the street. Several children were inside the house at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.