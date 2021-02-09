Man and woman found shot overnight in Tranquillity

TRANQUILLITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Tranquillity early Tuesday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said, just after 2:30 a.m. neighbors heard a car hit the side of a house at Juanche and Scaggs Avenues. No one inside the home was hurt and the house was not damaged. Deputies said just before the crash a man called 911 and said he had been shot.

Deputies found a man and a woman shot multiple times inside the car. One victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical center. An ambulance took the second victim to the hospital. Their conditions are not known. Deputies are at the hospital, hoping the victims can give them suspect information.

Detectives say they found bullet casings in the road. The areas around Juanche and Scaggs Avenues are roped off now as they investigate what happened. We’re told the area could be cleared by 7:00 am.