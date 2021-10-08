Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and a woman are dead in what Clovis Police are saying is a murder-suicide in Clovis Thursday night.

Clovis Police said they responded around 11:25 p.m. to a 911 call from a home in the 1800 block of Los Altos in Clovis for a possible shooting in front of the residence.

Officers said they arrived quickly and located a woman in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died, police said.

Clovis Police said after talking to witnesses officers quickly developed a suspect. They responded to the 1100 block of Polson in Clovis in an attempt to locate the suspect.

While surrounding the suspect’s home, officers said they heard one gunshot. They were able to confirm that the suspect was in his backyard and had fatally shot himself.

Investigators said the suspect and victim were involved in a prior dating relationship and this appears to be an act of domestic violence.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 324-2800.