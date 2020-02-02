Man and woman caught burglarizing Oakhurst home

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after burglarizing an Oakhurst home and being caught by the homeowner’s surveillance camera, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies received a call for a report of a residential burglary in-progress just before 9 a.m. in the 48000 block of Road 620 in Oakhurst, the Sheriff’s Office said. The homeowner saw a man and a woman burglarizing his property through a livestream home surveillance system.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the home and found a broken window.

While on the scene, deputies saw a vehicle driven by a man matching the suspect’s description traveling along Road 620 near the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and crashed.

The driver tried to run away but was detained by deputies.

The driver, identified as Gilbert Beecher, 28, of North Fork, was driving a vehicle stolen from a nearby residence along Road 620.

Deputies said Beecher was in possession of stolen items from the residence.

The woman observed in the homeowner’s surveillance video, identified as Cassie Johnson, 27, of Oakhurst, was later taken into custody.

Beecher was booked into the Madera County Jail on charges of violating post-release community supervision, recklessly evading a peace officer, interfering with an officer, residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson was booked for felony residential burglary.

