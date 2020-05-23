Man and 2 boys arrested after victim assaulted, robbed and carjacked in Merced, police seek fourth suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and two boys were arrested Friday after they assaulted, robbed, and carjacked a victim in Merced as officers search for a fourth suspect on the loose. the Merced Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to 1347 W. 16th St. at 4:01 p.m. for a report of a robbery and carjacking. The victim was assaulted, robbed and carjacked at gunpoint.

The victim told officers that there were three to five suspects involved, one of which was armed with a handgun, Police said. The victim’s wallet, cellphone, and car keys were taken during the assault.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle. Officers searched the area but could not find the vehicle.

A traffic officer later found the vehicle around 6:45 p.m. at 1346 W. Main St. Officers arrived and two boys ran from the vehicle. They were taken into custody after a pursuit.

A man, identified as Zachary Richardson, 20, was found asleep in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle and was arrested, Police said. He was later found in possession with several of the vicitm’s credit cards and the victim’s driver’s license.

One of the juvenile suspects was in possession of the victim’s credit card. A replica handgun was found in the victim’s vehicle.

Police said all three suspects admitted to their involvement in the robbery, assault and carjacking. Richardson was booked into the Merced County Jail and the boys were booked into juvenile hall on charges of robbery, carjacking, auto theft and conspiracy.

Officers are looking for a fourth suspect, identified as a white woman in her mid to late 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer L. Garcia at 209–388-7749 or by email at garciaL@cityofmerced.org.

