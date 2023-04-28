HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suffered injuries after being assaulted on Thursday morning, officials with the Hanford Police say.

Police say around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 Normandie regarding a robbery that just occurred. A 24-year-old man reported he had just been called to a residence located at the 400 block of Central Avenue by a co-worker, identified as 24-year-old Hannah Cortez.

According to authorities, the victim showed up the residence and Cortez’s boyfriend identified as 24-year-old Rocnie Gregory of Visalia allegedly, ambushed the victim.

Police say Gregory allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded his belongings, after accusing him the victim of stalking his girlfriend. Then Gregory proceeded to pistol whip the victim in the head, causing significant injury. Officials say the victim fled the residence and contacted the police.

Law enforcement officials say they responded to the scene and served a search warrant and both, Cortez and Gregory were arrested at the scene on Central Avenue and evidence was recovered later corroborated the crime.

Gregory and Cortez were booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of assault among other charges.