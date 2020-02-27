Man allegedly tried to lure student into car in Sanger, school officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sanger Unified School District said a man allegedly tried to lure a female student into his car Tuesday.

The student told police she was approached by a man in a green Saturn while at Sanger High School at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the student ran back to the school and told a teacher who notified administration and an investigation ensued.

While the student was being interviewed, an individual and car were spotted in the Sanger High School parking lot that matched the description of the student.

Sanger High staff notified police officers who questioned the man and confirmed it was the alleged perpetrator.

The suspect was arrested and transported for booking.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

