VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they learned Carlos Meza drove by the business in a vehicle and shot at the victim, striking the business. Meza then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officials say officers stop a vehicle driven by Meza in the 1600 block of North Liberty Street and found a firearm. He was then taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. Police say Meza was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Detention Facility for attempted homicide, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm, and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.