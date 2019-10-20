Man aggressively approached shoppers in front of Visalia Walmart and tried to take cell phone from someone calling 911: Police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly aggressively approached shoppers outside of a Visalia Walmart and tried to take away a victim’s cell phone as they were trying to call 911.

Visalia Police officers received a call around 8:13 p.m. about a man causing a disturbance in front of a Walmart at 1819 E. Noble Ave., Sgt. Gary Williams said. The suspect, identified as Andre Rhodes, 23, was aggressively approaching customers outside and tried to take a cell phone from a victim who was trying to call 911.

The suspect was contacted in the parking lot and began to struggle with officers.

Rhodes was eventually taken into custody and was transported and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial facility for charges of obstruction of 911 phone use, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest, Williams said. There were no injuries received during the arrest.

