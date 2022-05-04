KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was previously arrested for shining a laser at a patrol aircraft also admitted to an unsolved credit card theft, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 29, around 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at the 1300 block of 13th Road.

According to deputies, the burglary victim claimed that their vehicle’s rear window was broken and a wallet was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside the Kings Dance Center.

Inside the wallet were several credit cards the victim had canceled after the theft, and credit card companies reported the cards were being used at nearby stores, according to deputies.

Officials say they found video footage from several stores that showed a suspect using the stolen credit cards. However, investigators say they were unable to initially identify the suspect.

On April 23, Norberto Lopez was arrested for allegedly shining a laser at a sheriff’s office aircraft. During the booking process, the sheriff’s office said another deputy recognized Lopez as the suspect using the stolen credit cards in the surveillance video.

During an interview, deputies say Lopez admitted to breaking into the vehicle, and stealing the wallet.

Deputies say he also admitted to using the stolen credit cards to purchase items.