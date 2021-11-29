Man accused of stealing ATV at gunpoint near Poplar, deputies say

Poplar, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing an ATV at gunpoint in a field near Poplar on Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the area of Road 184 at Avenue 136 near Poplar for an armed carjacking.

When deputies arrived, they were told the victim was working in a pistachio field in the area when a car pulled up beside him.

Officials say a man in a black hoodie got out of the passenger side and asked the victim if he was willing to die for someone else’s property.

The man in the hoodie then reportedly pulled out a handgun and took off with the green Honda Rancher 420 ATV the victim was driving, according to deputies.

The suspect drove east to Road 184 following the theft and then went south. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218