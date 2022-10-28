FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused in the stabbing that took place at Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership was officially charged, according to court records released Friday.

Records show that 36-year-old Manuel Bracker was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Police say Bracker was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old man at the dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenues in north Fresno.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. Police say.

Bracker is scheduled to be in a Fresno County courtroom on Monday.