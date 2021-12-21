Man accused of assaulting store manager during attempted robbery in Merced

Booking photo of Albert Gonzales provided by the Merced Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a store manager during a failed shoplifting attempt on Tuesday in Merced.

Around 4:00 p.m., police say a store manager at the Dollar Tree on Olive Avenue caught Albert Gonzales, 36, trying to steal items and attempted to detain him.

In an effort to get away with the stolen goods, officials say Gonzales assaulted the manager and ran out of the store. The manager didn’t receive any significant injuries during the assault.

A short time later, officers found Gonzales nearby on Devonwood Drive and placed him under arrest.

Gonzales was arrested for strong-arm robbery and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Officer J. Lopez at 209-388-7762.