Man abducts 2 daughters from Tulare County home; Girls found safe in SoCal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Tulare County girls were found safe in Southern California on Saturday after their father abducted them from his ex-wife’s residence in Poplar and took them to Imperial County, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 14600 block of Road 190 in Poplar for a report of a parental abduction, spokeswoman Liz Jones said. On arrival, they were told that Christian Jaime, 32, of El Centro, arrived at his ex-wife’s residence and took their two daughters without permission.

Jaime did not have custody of the girls — which were 13 and 8 years of age.

Authorities issued a lookout for the suspect, girls and vehicle to law enforcement.

Jones said Jaime was later pulled over by Imperial County authorities.

Both girls were found safe.

Jaime is in custody in Brawley and Tulare County deputies are on their way to interview him.

Jones said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.