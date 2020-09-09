Man, 3 juveniles arrested after shooting 5-year-old during birthday party in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and three juveniles were arrested after shooting a 5-year-old during a birthday party in southwest Fresno on Friday, the Fresno Police Department said on Wednesday.

Officers received a report at 6:11 p.m. of a shooting with a large number of shots heard in the area of 1600 S. Delno Ave. The suspect’s vehicle was caught on surveillance video stopping in front of the location where a children’s party was being held inside the apartment complex.

Suspects from the vehicle began firing at a man in front of the complex.

A 5-year-old girl attending the party was struck once in the leg, Police said. Two unoccupied vehicles and one apartment unit were also hit by bullets.

The suspect’s vehicle left the area south on Delno Avenue and was found by Fresno’s multi-agency gang unit, MAGEC, a short time later.

A chase began and the suspect’s vehicle lost control and crashed, Police said. The suspect, identified as Donte Smith, 30, and three juveniles were booked on charges related to the shooting and gun charges after officers recovered three firearms.

The suspects were identified as gang members.

