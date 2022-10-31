IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7.

Officials say Ambriz was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of attempted homicide with a firearm.

If you have any information contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.