WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six allegedly abused dogs were rescued from a home in Merced County, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Animal Services Bureau said.

On March 15, 2023, at 1:41 p.m. an Animal Control officer responded to Palm Avenue and Winton Way in Winton for a potential animal abuse case call.

The officer says he located two dogs who had severely matted fur and were malnourished. After discovering the owner’s information and later responding to their address along with another officer to conduct a welfare check, they said they located four additional dogs who appeared neglected.

Officials say the owner was cited for misdemeanor animal abuse, and the dogs were ultimately seized.

The animals were groomed and checked by a veterinarian and are currently under the care of the Animal Services Bureau.