Mall shooting suspect arrested after 2nd incident in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile wanted in connection with a shooting incident at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis last month was arrested following a second shooting incident over the weekend, according to the Clovis Police Department.

On Sunday at around 10:00 p.m., officers say they pulled over a truck in the area of Gettysburg Avenue and Helm Avenue after a witness reported that one of the passengers was shooting paintballs from it. When the truck pulled over, officers say two of the five juveniles inside ran from officers – but were taken into custody a short time later.

Officers add that one of the juveniles was found with a loaded 9mm handgun, modified to shoot fully automatic.

Firearm recovered by Clovis Police following a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to the Clovis Police Department, one of the juveniles who ran from officers was identified as a suspect in a number of shootings in both Fresno and Clovis – including an incident at Sierra Vista Mall on May 13, during which someone was shot in the leg. Investigators also believe the incident was gang-related.

Of the five juveniles who were inside the truck that was pulled over on Sunday, the mall shooting suspect was arrested in connection with three warrants and obstructing an officer, and the other juvenile was on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm. The other three juveniles inside the truck remained at the scene and were not arrested.

Neither of the suspects arrested were officially identified.