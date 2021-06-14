Major marijuana crackdown secures 3,000 pounds of pot, 37 arrests in Fresno County

Image provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A week-long investigation leads to a major marijuana crackdown in Fresno County.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up Operation Sentinel last week, eradicating nearly 32 tons of illegal marijuana plants throughout 75 locations across the county.

Officials also recovered:

  • Around 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 21 jars of concentrated marijuana (honey oil) packaged for sale
  • 10 firearms
  • One stolen car
  • $9,000 cash

In addition, there were 37 arrests which included members of criminal groups from Mexico, China, Cambodia, and motorcycle gangs.

As well as the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, ‘Operation Sentinel’ also received assistance from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California National Guard, and Cal Cannabis.

