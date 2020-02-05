Major gang operation helps detectives solve murder in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major gang operation helped Tulare County detectives solve a murder that took place last summer.

On Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Edward Moran, 27, Cristian Bravo, 19, and a 17-year-old boy for the murder of Gilbert Serna.

Serna was shot and killed in the front yard of his Cutler home on June 5, 2019.

Moran, Bravo, and the 17-year-old were arrested during “Operation Stray Bullet” in January on charges unrelated to the murder.

Based on evidence obtained during the operation detectives determined all three suspects are responsible for Serna’s murder, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

