Mail thieves caught with special key used to break into community mailboxes, Kingsburg police say

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested Saturday in Kingsburg after police say they were responsible for mailbox thefts in the city.

Police said they were in the area of Stroud and 20th Avenues when police spotted a suspicious vehicle arriving in the area. A short time later officers observed a person identified as Robert Walker of Tulare wearing black clothing and running across a lawn of a house toward a community mailbox.

According to police, they stopped Walker who they say had what appeared to be a makeshift key with unique ridges along each side and shaved on each side that could be used to open US Postal Services community mailboxes.

Police said they found a suspicious car in the area with a female inside later identified as Monica Mendoza, also of Tulare.

After searching the car, police said they found a backpack with mail that did not belong to either Mendoza or Walker. Officers said they also found packages that appeared to belong to residents of Kingsburg.

Police said they also found multiple tools and items that are known to be used in burglaries, as well as a stun gun, knife, a BB gun and drug paraphernalia.

Both Mendoza or Walker were arrested and taken to Fresno County Jail.

Kingsburg Police officers believe these subjects may be responsible for other recent mailbox thefts throughout the city.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kingsburg Police Department at (559) 897-2931.