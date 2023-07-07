MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found shot Thursday night according to the Madera Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the area of Georgia and Watt Street in Madera around 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say a suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the area and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near the area of Shaw Avenue and Highway 99 in Fresno, where the vehicle was abandoned.

Officers say they searched the area and were unable to find a suspect. If you have any information you are asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220