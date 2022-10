MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops.

Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him.

Officers say many enforcement stops resulted in DUI arrests of drivers with a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit.