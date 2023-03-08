MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Madera Police Department are asking the community for help to identify an alleged theft suspect.

On Wednesday, Madera police posted on its Facebook page that the suspect was photographed leaving a local store after allegedly stealing approximately $600 in clothing items.

Madera P.D

According to officials, the woman was wearing a green sweat set and black shoes and continued to run through the parking lot to avoid employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.