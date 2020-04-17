Madera Police investigating shooting that left one woman dead

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Madera Thursday night, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the area of Westberry Boulevard and Avenue 14 at around 7:30 p.m. after a call about a woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene.

A man was arrested at the scene but his relationship to the woman is not being released, police say.

Investigators are still at scene looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

