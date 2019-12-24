Live Now
Madera Police investigate 41-year-old woman’s death as homicide

Crime

Police Lights

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Madera, the Madera Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded just before midnight on Monday to the 200 block of north G street.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering “multiple injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Joanne Otero, 41.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at 559-675-4220.

