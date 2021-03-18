Madera police ‘extremely upset’ by former officer’s behavior calling it ‘absolutely inappropriate’

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Police Department on Thursday called the actions of an officer who resigned after a criminal investigation was launched “absolutely inappropriate.”

Madera police say the department learned of possible misconduct committed by then-Officer Anthony Martinez in late 2020. At that point, officers say the Madera Sheriff’s department was asked to take over the criminal investigation into Martinez’s alleged misconduct.

Martinez was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 10. and resigned two days later, according to the Madera Police Department.

While we can’t provide details of personnel matters, Martinez’s behavior was absolutely inappropriate. Our officers are extremely upset over Martinez’s behavior. His actions tarnish the nobility of our profession. Based on what we know now, had Martinez not resigned, our department would have moved to terminate. Madera Police Department

Police say Martinez was charged with penal code 11141, which is described as “Any person authorized by law to receive a record or information obtained from a record who knowingly furnishes the record or information to a person who is not authorized by law to receive the record or information is guilty of a misdemeanor.”