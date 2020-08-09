Madera Police arrest man who pulled weapon out of hotel flower bed

(Courtesy of Madera Police)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Madera on Saturday after an officer saw him allegedly pull a weapon out of a flower bed near hotel, according to Madera Police.

An officer contacted David Rocha in the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive after seeing him recover a loaded firearm from a flower bed near a hotel pool.

Rocha was taken into custody and was later found to have illegal narcotics for sale in his possession, Police said.

