Madera Police arrest man suspected of starting fire at Chamber of Commerce

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police said Thursday they have arrested a suspect for starting a fire at the Madera Chamber of Commerce.

Police reported they saw a person on surveillance video early Wednesday morning starting a fire at the building.

An officer patrolling the area found Antoine Gillard starting a fire in the same location and was the same person caught on surveillance video 24 hours prior.

Gillard was arrested and booked on charges including arson and vandalism.