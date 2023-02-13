One of the suspects being arrested – Madera PD

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after stealing several bags of dog food early Monday morning, officials with the Madera Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a Tractor Supply facility to the report of a commercial burglary alarm. When they got to the scene, they say observed a pickup truck leaving the location with stolen merchandise.

Madera Police Department

Following an investigation, authorities say that Charles Fels and Tyler Norris had stolen several bags of dog food from the business and were stopped as they attempted to leave the location.

Madera Police Department

Both suspects were booked at the Madera County Jail and the dog food was returned to the business.