MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions.

According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with a large plastic container and took more than $3,000 in alcoholic beverages during the months of Oct. 2022 and Jan. 2023.

Additional image from the surveillance video – Madera Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspector or incidents is asked to please call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.