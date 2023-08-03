MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a business and removing the safe, says the Madera Police Department Thursday.

According to police, Wednesday night officers responded to the Frosty Queen for a burglary alarm and found the business had just been burglarized and the safe had been removed.

Officers quickly saturated the area and located Dache Kelly attempting to hide in the bushes along the freeway.

Police say Kelly is from the Riverside area and told officers he knew nothing about the burglary and was in town to take a nap in the bushes. The owners provided security footage showing Kelly taking the safe.

According to the City of Madera Police Department, Kelly was booked into the Madera County Jail.