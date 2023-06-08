MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department provided an update Thursday afternoon regarding a man who was shot multiple times near George Washington Elementary School Wednesday.

Police say they responded to South Street near D Street where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for his injuries and was released Thursday morning.

Officers say that with the assistance of community members and surveillance video, they were able to identify and arrest the 17-year-old suspect. His name will not be released due to his age.

While the shooting took place near a local school, authorities are reassuring that the shooting was an isolated gang-related incident and no students or staff were harmed.

The Madera Police Department says they will continue to work diligently with the community to combat gang violence and take an active role in the education of the youth.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.