Madera PD needs help identifying man who took envelope containing $2,500 from gas station parking lot

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Police Department needs help identifying a man who took an envelope containing $2,500 from a gas station parking lot.

Authorities say the money had been dropped by a patron just before the man pulled into the gas station at an AMPM on N. Gateway Drive.

The man failed to go into the store and attempt to locate the owner of the money or leave it at the store, according to authorities.

If you know who he is, call us at 675-4220 or send us a direct message. As in all cases, callers can remain anonymous.

