KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Madera PD needs help identifying man who took envelope containing $2,500 from gas station parking lot

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Police Department needs help identifying a man who took an envelope containing $2,500 from a gas station parking lot.

Authorities say the money had been dropped by a patron just before the man pulled into the gas station at an AMPM on N. Gateway Drive.

The man failed to go into the store and attempt to locate the owner of the money or leave it at the store, according to authorities.

If you know who he is, call us at 675-4220 or send us a direct message. As in all cases, callers can remain anonymous.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know