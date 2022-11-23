MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”.

The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the Madera Police Department.

Madera Police Department.

If you recognize either of these two “who is this Wednesday” suspects or have any information regarding the theft, please call the Madera Police Department at 559- 675-4220.

As in all cases, the Madera Police Department says callers can remain anonymous.