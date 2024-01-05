MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly struck several vehicles on Friday early morning, the City of Madera Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Yosemite Avenue regarding a traffic collision on Friday early morning.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted Uriel Gutierrez Santos, who struck two parked vehicles with his pickup truck. Uriel was found to be intoxicated and later participated in a DUI investigation.

According to the City of Madera Police Department, he was ultimately arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Officers remind the public to utilize shared services or designated drivers to avoid DUIs.