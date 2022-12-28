MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases.

According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about their whereabouts, they ask you to please call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220. In all cases, they want to reassure the public that their calls can remain anonymous.