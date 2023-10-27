MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged DUI driver, who was nearly colliding with several parked vehicles was reported to the City of Madera Police Department, officers said on Friday.

Officers say they were alerted by a concerned citizen who called to report an alleged DUI driver in the area of Fresno Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police identified the driver as Socorro Vazquez, and they said she was observed nearly colliding with several parked vehicles in the area. She was found heavily intoxicated and behind the wheel of the reported vehicle.

According to the City of Madera Police Department, Socorro was determined to have more than two times the legal Blood Alcohol Concentrate limit.

With the Halloween weekend approaching, officers encourage those drinking to order an Uber or phone a friend to get home safe and do their part to drink responsibly.