Madera parents plead not guilty in the death of their 2-year-old son

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Thaddeus Sran’s parents officially pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after their lawyer requested to push back the arraignment to get more time to review the complaint.

Madera Police arrested Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran on Friday morning.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office filed its criminal complaint Tuesday, charging them with the murder of their 2-year-old son, as well as assault on a child less than 8-years-old.

Their arrest came on the heels of authorities finding the remains of a child on Road 20 near Avenue 14 on Thursday morning. While the body has still not been positively identified as Thaddeus Sran, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson has said they strongly believe it to be the missing child.

Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran are being represented by criminal defense attorney Roger Nuttall. Their next court date is Aug. 5. It is a pre-preliminary hearing as well as a bail review hearing.

Right now, both are being held on $1 million bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.