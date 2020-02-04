Madera man pleads not guilty in 3 Nebraska crash deaths

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.

Buffalo County District Court records say, Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the three manslaughter pleas last month.

RELATED STORY: Madera man in custody after officers say he caused a multiple car collision in Nebraska that killed 3

The records don’t list a trial starting date. Authorities say Kratt’s semitrailer plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles that had slowed for construction Sept. 20 on Interstate 80.

The crash killed a pickup driver, Ryan Vanicek, of Schuyler; and his passenger, Daniel Seelhoff, of Lincoln; as well as Scott Gaylord, of Lincoln, who was driving a sport utility vehicle.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.