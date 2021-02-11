Madera man arrested in connection to Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Tulare County shooting that occurred in December 2020, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 9, deputies responded to a shooting in the town of Richgrove, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. A 40-year-old man was found shot in the neck and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation led detectives to identify the suspected shooter as Anthony Rojas, 24, of Madera.

Rojas was arrested at a home in the area of 1700 Adanac Court in Madera, Ritchie said. He was booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of attempted murder and held without bail.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.