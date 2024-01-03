MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for a shooting that happened on Christmas Day in Madera.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. on Christmas, officers responded to the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket, 1467 Country Club Dr., regarding shots fired.

Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Detectives say they were able to identify persons of interest.

On Tuesday detectives served a search warrant at a home in the city of Madera. Investigators say they found evidence related to the shooting, including two handguns, one of which was used in the shooting.

Police say the suspect, Jose Ramos who is from Madera was arrested for the shooting and was booked at the Madera County Jail for attempted murder and other felony charges related to the shooting.