MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man was arrested on Sunday for starting multiple fires along Fresno River, according to authorities.

The Madera Police Department says they were able to arrest Mateo Garcia for arson with help from Cal Fire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.