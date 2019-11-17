Madera man accused of driving a stolen car, using false license plates

Breaking News
MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 43-year-old Madera man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, but trying to disguise it.

Phillip May is accused of driving a car with the wrong license plates, in an attempt to hide that he’s driving a car that’s been reported as stolen, according to Madera Police.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Last night, Officer Mahoney contacted Phillip May 43 of Madera during a vehicle stop. May attempted to hide the fact the…

Posted by City of Madera Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019

