Wanted suspect shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, Madera County Sheriff’s Office say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect wanted for domestic violence was shot and killed by deputies following a chase which reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they made contact with the wanted suspect at a market, they were forced to release a K9 in order to arrest him. That was unsuccessful and the suspect managed to get away in a truck and the resulting chase with deputies reached speeds of up to 110 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect exited the truck and was shot and killed along Avenue 6, near Road 20, west of Ripperdan.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted CPR on the suspect but he was later pronounced dead.

