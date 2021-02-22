Madera County man found with child porn, investigators searching for victims, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery after deputies recovered over 600 images, according to Madera County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff’s detectives say they arrested Mario Hurtado, 54, Thursday after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery via social media.

Hurtado was taken into custody and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections for felony possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery and misdemeanor drug-related charges, investigators said.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case or potential victims to please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.